Two Lexington men, woman from Knox County sentenced in Medicaid fraud scheme

A Lexington man, his mother and another man from Lexington have all been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges that they participated in a scheme to defraud the Kentucky Medicaid program.

Jesse Brock, 34, was an employee working for a Medicaid recipient under the Home and Community Based Waiver program, but Brock worked elsewhere while his mother, Patricia Jackson, 60, of Heidrick, provided the services, the Kentucky attorney general’s office said in a news release Tuesday.

Brock submitted fraudulent timesheets, and he and Jackson split the money paid by Medicaid, according to the attorney general. Brock submitted the fraudulent timesheets between April 2016 and July 2018.

Another employee of the same Medicaid recipient, Jonathan Horn, 24, of Lexington, also submitted fraudulent timesheets in 2017, the AG said. Timesheets from other jobs Horn worked in the Lexington area overlapped with the hours he said he had worked for the Medicaid recipient.

All three pleaded guilty to one count of devising or engaging in a scheme to defraud the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program of $300 or more. Brock also pleaded guilty to one count of theft by deception over $1,000 but less than $10,000.

Brock and Jackson were ordered to pay $10,830 in restitution to the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program. They entered a pre-trial diversion program, and their sentences were diverted for five years, according to the attorney general.

Horn was ordered to pay $396 restitution and spend two years in pre-trial diversion.