Two Lexington teenagers lead police on chase across multiple counties, police say

Two Lexington teenagers led police on a multi-county chase Monday, according to Kentucky State Police.

The chase started on Newtown Pike in Lexington when KSP spotted a stolen Honda Accord, which Lexington police had been in a pursuit with earlier Monday, KSP said. Officers tried to stop the car but the driver fled onto I-75 southbound.

The vehicle exited I-64 eastbound at mile-marker 96 into Winchester.

“Once the vehicle entered the city limits of Winchester, the pursuit was terminated,” KSP said in a press release.

Later Monday, officers with the Winchester Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office spotted the Accord but it fled once again. KSP said the vehicle struck a state police cruiser head-on near the intersection of East Washington Street and Canewood Drive.

After the crash, the vehicle rolled down an embankment and nearly hit a residence before coming to a stop, according to KSP. The 16-year-old driver ran on foot but was apprehended quickly.

No injuries were reported from the pursuit, according to KSP.

The juvenile driver and a passenger, an 18-year-old, are both from Fayette County, KSP said. The driver was booked into a juvenile detention center while the passenger was taken to the Clark County Detention Center.