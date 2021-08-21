Two LGBT marches held in Poland under heavy police security

·1 min read

CZESTOCHOWA, Poland (AP) — Parades for LGBT rights took place under heavy police presence Saturday at the foot of Catholic Poland’s most revered monastery in Czestochowa, in the south, and in Gdansk, on the Baltic coast.

The massive police presence, which included officers on horseback, was seen as the factor that prevented any clashes with far-right groups, which shouted anti-LGBT slogans like “No Homosexual Love” at the marchers.

There had been previous cases of violence by far-right groups against Equality Parades in Poland, especially in Czestochowa, at the foot of Catholic Poland’s most revered 15th-century Jasna Gora Monastery.

The far-right groups have support from Poland’s right-wing, nationalist government, which stresses the nation’s historic attachment to traditional Catholic values.

Czestochowa’s 3rd Equality Parade was undisturbed Saturday even though far-right activists came from other cities to show their opposition to it.

“This is a clear provocation, because LGBT circles have always been anti-Catholic, anti-Christian, you can even say. So their march in this direction, into the heart of the Polish nation, into the heart of Polish Catholicism, is an open provocation,” Bartlomiej Czuchnowski, the 26-year-old head of a regional far-right youth organization in Opole, southwestern Poland, told The Associated Press.

A LGBT activist from Czestochowa, Monika Radecka, said each time she sees growing support for the human rights marches but added "still there is a large group that does not support them.”

“Whatever we, LGBT people, do is interpreted as a provocation,” Radecka told the AP.

The march in Gdansk was attended by the city's mayor, Aleksandra Dulkiewicz, and by the ambassadors of some European Union countries.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Polish Region Reaffirms Anti-LGBTQ+ Zone as EU Demands Rebuke

    The European Union said it will withhold billions in funding from the council if the "Anti-LGBT Zone" resolution is not revoked.

  • Polish council votes to remain ‘LGBT free’ despite EU funding threat

    Regional assembly defies warning from Brussels billions in funding could be cut

  • ‘Anti-Black Lives Matter Bill’ ignores call for racial equity in criminal justice, critics say

    Opponents of a bill that stiffens penalties for rioting say lawmakers are using legislation to silence their demands for racial equity.

  • Aaron Sorkin: New Broadway, world landscape to affect how audiences experience Mockingbird

    "It was more relevant than you'd ever want it to be," says playwright Aaron Sorkin as "To Kill A Mockingbird" return to a changed Broadway.

  • Biden: We'll 'mobilize every resource' to evacuate Americans

    "Make no mistake, this evacuation mission is dangerous. It involves risks to our armed forces and it's being conducted under difficult circumstances. I cannot promise what the final outcome will be or that it will be without risk of loss. But as commander in chief, I can assure you that I will mobilize every resource necessary," Biden said.The United States is desperately trying to evacuate thousands of people from Afghanistan by an Aug. 31 deadline, although Biden said this week that U.S. troops at Kabul airport providing security for the evacuation could stay longer if necessary.

  • EU neighbours jointly rebuke Belarus for illegal migrant surge

    The leaders of Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia came together on Saturday to condemn Belarus for allowing migrants to illegally cross its borders into the European Union. "All European Union member states have a duty to protect borders and to stop illegal entries," read a Polish government statement published after a videoconference of the countries' prime ministers. In recent weeks, Lithuania has reported a surge in illegal border crossings from Belarus and accused Minsk of flying in migrants from abroad and dispatching them into the EU.

  • Former SEAL Who Says He Shot Bin Laden Appears To Muse About Insurrection

    "Did you see how the Taliban rolled through the streets and took back their county [sic]?" Robert O'Neill tweeted Thursday.

  • An Afghan woman came to the United States to study. Her family is stuck in Kabul and she can't go home.

    "I have a sister I haven't met yet," the woman told Insider. "I don't know how old she is going to be when I meet her."

  • 'Nursing Is in Crisis': Staff Shortages Put Patients at Risk

    Cyndy O’Brien, an emergency room nurse at Ocean Springs Hospital on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi, could not believe her eyes as she arrived for work. There were people sprawled out in their cars gasping for air as three ambulances with gravely ill patients idled in the parking lot. Just inside the front doors, a crush of anxious people jostled to get the attention of an overwhelmed triage nurse. “It’s like a war zone,” said O’Brien, who is the patient care coordinator at Singing River, a small

  • Axios-Ipsos poll: 51% of Black people say they’re disadvantaged in U.S. higher education

    Data: Axios/Ipsos Poll; Chart: Thomas Oide/AxiosAsian, Black and Hispanic Americans are more likely to say colleges and universities reflect white people's views, while white Americans — especially Republicans — are more likely to say these institutions favor liberal beliefs, according to a new Axios/Ipsos poll on inequity in higher education.The big picture: Everybody sees the necessity of a college education in today's world. But fewer than one in 10 thinks a four-year degree is affordable, an

  • Hundreds arrested, fined during Australia lockdown protests

    More than 250 people who were protesting coronavirus lockdowns in Australia were arrested Saturday and many faced fines for defying health orders, authorities said. At least seven police officers were treated for injuries after skirmishes broke out at some of the protests, which took place in multiple cities nationwide. The largest and most violent protest was in Melbourne.

  • Taiwan says China wants to 'emulate' the Taliban

    Taiwan's foreign minister accused China on Saturday of wanting to "emulate" the Taliban, saying the island that Beijing claims as sovereign Chinese territory did not wish to be subject to communism or crimes against humanity. The rapid fall of the U.S.-backed Afghan government has sparked heated debate in Taiwan about whether they could suffer the same fate to a Chinese invasion, while state media in China has said Kabul's fate showed Taiwan it cannot trust Washington. Writing on Twitter in response to the U.S. State Department reiterating a call for China to stop pressuring the island, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu expressed his thanks to the United States for upholding the wishes and best interests of Taiwan's people.

  • IS threat forces US changes to evacuations at Kabul airport

    Potential Islamic State threats against Americans in Afghanistan are forcing the U.S. military to develop new ways to get evacuees to the airport in Kabul, a senior U.S. official said Saturday, adding a new complication to the already chaotic efforts to get people out of the country after its swift fall to the Taliban. The changes come as the U.S. Embassy issued a new security warning Saturday telling citizens not to travel to the Kabul airport without individual instruction from a U.S. government representative. Crowds remain outside the Kabul airport's concrete barriers, clutching documents and sometimes stunned-looking children, blocked from flight by coils of razor wire.

  • Sha’Carri Richardson returns to competition at Prefontaine

    Sha'Carri Richardson would prefer to let her running do the talking. The sprinter who couldn't run in the Tokyo Olympics because of a positive marijuana test is set to make her return to the track Saturday at the Prefontaine Classic. The Diamond League meet is at Hayward Field, the same venue where Richardson won the 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in June and became a national sensation with her long, colorful nails and big personality.

  • Taliban fighters set an Afghan woman on fire for 'bad cooking,' report says

    According to Najla Ayoubi, a former judge in Afghanistan, women are also being sold as sex slaves and are being forced to marry Taliban fighters.

  • Miami police union posts picture of chief using same gesture that got cop suspended

    Miami’s police union fired back at the city’s police chief Friday, posting a picture of Art Acevedo posing with the same gesture he suspended an officer for using last week — a hand signal often associated with white power extremist groups.

  • Camping Couple Shot to Death After Encountering ‘Weirdo’

    GoFundMeKylen Schulte and Crystal Beck knew the mountains of Moab well, moving from campsite to campsite in the Utah wilderness with ease. But a week ago, reportedly after telling friends they were spooked by a man they encountered, the married couple disappeared.“Kylen and Crystal told close friends that there was a weirdo camping near them that was freaking them out !!! And that they should move campsites,” Schulte’s father, Sean-Paul, wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “Now they have been

  • One city has had 125 homicides this year. Most of them are unsolved.

    With 125 killings, the city is in danger of breaking its homicide record for a second straight year, as about 65 percent of slayings go unsolved.

  • Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who went viral for living as a Black woman, launched a 'tasteful' OnlyFans for workout content and 'foot pics'

    Rachel Dolezal, a white woman who gained international attention for identifying as Black, will charge $5 a month for OnlyFans.

  • Barron Trump Enrolls in Private School in Palm Beach After Family Leaves White House

    The former president's youngest son will graduate with the class of 2024