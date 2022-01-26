Two life sentences handed down in resolution of violent felony cases in Dougherty County

Jan. 26—ALBANY — Cases that were part of a Dougherty County court system logjam due to the lengthy suspension of jury trials brought on by COVID have been resolved, including a life sentence in which a defendant pleaded guilty to avoid the death penalty.

Cohen Scott Matthews was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after he pleaded guilty to the Oct. 13, 2017, murder of Javis Walker during a robbery at a Dollar General store.

The plea arrangement allowed Walker to avoid a possible death sentence if he had been convicted in court.

Five other high-profile cases involving violence also have been adjudicated in recent Dougherty County Superior Court activity.

"In keeping with my pledge last month to more narrowly focus on the serious violent crimes that have plagued our community in recent years, and in concert with our Superior Court judges to allow these matters to be heard, I am pleased to announce the resolution by conviction of multiple defendants that have plagued our community," Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said in announcing the resolution of the six cases.

The cases, which involved murder and armed robbery, were among more than two dozen felony case convictions for the month of January.

"As I make this announcement, it deserves noting that our office is also cracking down on the criminal gang elements that have sought to gain a foothold in our county with major indictments," Edwards said.

The district attorney was referring to the 120-count indictment announced in early January against alleged members of the Purps street gang.

Those indictments includes two homicides, two home invasions, multiple assaults, drug violations and numerous car break-ins.

Dozens of members of the gang are accused of violating the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations statute (RICO) in the crimes that took place in Albany, Columbus, Valdosta and east Alabama.

Counting the initial 120 indictments and 23 returned later, the charges outline 343 racketeering and gang participation acts, including threats against an assistant district attorney.

In other cases announced this week:

— Shanorris Taylor was convicted of criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and aggravated assault for his part in an Oct. 17, 2017 armed robbery and was sentenced to 30 years in prison;

— Maurice Antwon Shorter was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in the April 20, 2018, murder of Dominic Hunt in Albany;

— James Leon Lingo IV was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in a Nov. 4, 2019, kidnapping and armed robbery;

— Ryheem Bishop was convicted of armed robbery and hijacking a motor vehicle in an April 2019 incident in Albany;

— Daiquan Marquelle Gatlin was convicted of armed robbery and assorted gun possession charges for a series of robberies that occurred in June 2020 in Albany.