Two Livermore Falls teens charged with writing swastikas in Spruce Mountain High School bathrooms

Oct. 13—JAY — Two Livermore Falls teens were charged Thursday with drawing one swastika each in two bathrooms at Spruce Mountain High School and writing a racial slur.

A 15- and a 17-year-old were each issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, school resource officer Cpl. Joseph Sage said. They were released to their parents.

Jay police began an investigation Tuesday, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said.

Both students "have been suspended for 10 days at this time, further discipline may follow," Superintendent Scott Albert wrote in an email.

The case will be forwarded to the Office of the Maine Attorney General to be reviewed as a possible hate crime, Caton said. The cases will go through the Maine Juvenile Corrections System, he said.

Spruce Mountain High School is part of Regional School Unit 73 that serves Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls.