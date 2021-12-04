Two local criminal cases rejected by Court of Appeals

Dec. 4—A Boonville, Indiana, man sentenced to life in prison in the 2001 kidnapping and death of an Owensboro businessman has had another appeal rejected by the courts.

On Friday, the state Court of Appeals rejected the latest appeal from Scot E. Gaither, 60, who is serving a life sentences on a charge of kidnapping (victim not released alive) at the Green River Correctional Complex in Muhlenberg County. Gaither was found guilty of kidnapping and manslaughter in the death of James Parson Sr., who was a former business partner.

Gaither initially claimed he and Parson had been kidnapped, but detectives following Gaither observed him making calls to Parson's family demanding ransom money. Parson was found to have been fatally shot.

Gaither admitted to the shooting, but said it happened in a struggle.

In 2004, Gaither was found guilty at trial and sentenced 20 years in prison for manslaughter, and to life without parole for the kidnapping charge. Gaither successfully appealed. In 2015, Gaither had a second sentencing hearing on the charge, where the jury sentenced him to life in prison, meaning he is eligible for parole after serving 20 years.

Gaither filed his latest appeal in 2018, where he argues he had ineffective counsel during his 2004 trial, which he says amounted to denying him is right to counsel under the Constitution.

In their ruling, the Court of Appeals judges ruled that Gaither's appeal isn't timely. Gaither should have raised issues about his defense during the 2004 trial within three years of the sentence becoming final, which occurred in 2008, the justices wrote.

"Gaither has not identified any reason why he could not have raised his current grounds for relief in his previous" appeal, the justices wrote. "Additionally, we cannot identify any reason why each of Gaither's current claims could not have been reasonably included in his first (appeal) in 2006."

The judges said, with the rejection of his latest appeal, Gaither has "explored all possible avenues for relief" under the criminal rules that allow for a sentenced to be amended.

Also on Friday, the Court of Appeals rejected the appeal of D'Koriel M. Hobson, 21, who was a juvenile when he and a co-defendant were charged with robbing a woman in her home and a man in his vehicle at an apartment complex on Fogle Drive on Sept. 28, 2015.

Police connected Hobson to the robberies because he was seen on the apartment complex's surveillance video. The female victim told police she was robbed by two men, one of whom was wearing a gray hoodie and carrying a gun. The men entered her apartment when she opened the door.

The female victim testified that she followed the men after they robbed her, and saw the man in the gray hoodie, who she later identified as Hobson, standing by the male victim's car like a lookout, while the other man robbed the victim. A yellow bicycle Hobson was seen riding as he left the area was later found at the home of his co-defendant, the judges said.

Hobson was found guilty of first-degree burglary and only one count of first-degree robbery, and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2019. Hobson was found guilty in the robbery of the man in the car. Hobson was also found guilty of burglary for the incident in the woman's apartment.

In his appeal, Hobson argued he should have had his robbery charge dismissed during trial, and argued prosecutors had not presented enough evidence to convict him. While surveillance video showed Hobson leaving the scene, it does not show Hobson robbing anyone, Hobson argued. Also, Hobson argued, he admitted he was at the scene but was running away after having witnessed another person committing the robbery.

The justices wrote the woman robbed during the incident identified the man running from the scene as Hobson from a photo lineup, and testified that a man wearing the same hooded sweatshirt as Hobson had participated in robbing her shortly before she saw him where the man in the car was robbed.

"(Hobson) argues there is no direct evidence that he robbed (the victim) or was complicit in the robbery, and his argument is well-taken," the justices wrote. "Nevertheless, mostly circumstantial evidence was presented upon which the jury could have — and did — find the appellant guilty of being complicity in the robbery" of the man in the car.

While most of the judge upheld Hobson's conviction, Judge Jacqueline M. Caldwell dissented. In a separate opinion, Caldwell wrote that Hobson was found not guilty on charges or robbing the woman, but the woman's identification "is the sole basis of the conviction" of him participating in the robbery of the man at the car.

Caldwell wrote the male victim "never observed a second person" at the car during the robbery. The woman's identification of Hobson near the vehicle during the robbery doesn't automatically connect him with the robbery, Caldwell wrote.

"Hobson's presence at the scene is simply insufficient for a finding of his guilt," Caldwell wrote. "To find otherwise is to ignore decades of precedent and the constitutional requirement of guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."

Hobson is incarcerated at Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex in West Liberty.

