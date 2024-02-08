Two local proposals set for primary ballot for Chippewa County voters

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — Chippewa County residents will be voting on two local issues alongside the presidential primary election on Feb. 27.

Voters across the county will be voting on whether or not to renew and expand on a millage to fund the Superior District Library services, which includes eight libraries across Chippewa and Mackinac counties. The proposal would renew the existing .4976 mills and add an additional .5 mills for the next 10 years.

Library officials said this would help library services stay open and free to the public without any major cutbacks, and would also help expand existing services.

The exact language of the ballot reads: "Shall the Superior District Library, counties of Chippewa and Mackinac, Michigan, be authorized to levy annually an amount not to exceed .9976 mill ($0.9976 for each $1,000 of taxable value), of which .4976 mill is a renewal of the millage rate that expires in 2024 and .50 mill is new additional millage, against all taxable property within the Superior District Library district for a period of 10 years, 2025 to 2034, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for all district library purposes authorized by law? The estimate of the revenue the Superior District Library will collect in the first year of levy (2025) if the millage is approved and levied by the library is approximately $1,680,000."

Voters in Whitefish Township will also have a proposal to increase funding for emergency services.

The proposal would increase tax limitations on property by an additional 5 mills, adding $5 to every $1,000 of taxable property. The funds would be used exclusively for capital improvements for ambulances and other emergency medical services to help with equipment, staffing and other improvements.

The millage would last for four years until the end of 2027. In the first year, the township is expected to collect an additional $419,000 in revenue.

The exact language of the ballot reads: "Shall the tax limitation on all taxable property within the Township of Whitefish, Chippewa County, Michigan, be increased and the township be authorized to levy a new additional millage in an amount not to exceed 5.00 mills for four years, 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027 inclusive, for the purpose of operating, equipping, purchasing, staffing and making capital improvement for emergency medical services including ambulance service. If the millage is approved, the estimated revenue the township will collect in 2024, the first year of the levy, is approximately $419,000."

