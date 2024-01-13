Two from local troop earn Eagle Scout rank

PETOSKEY — Two members of Troop 55 recently earned their Eagle Scout rank.

Olin Alonzi, currently a freshman at Michigan State University, refinished two cabins at Camp Daggett as his Eagle Scout project.

Jacob Drayer

Jacob Drayer, also a freshman at Michigan State, built a large timber stair for erosion control at the Little Traverse Conservancy’s Andreae Preserve on the Pigeon River as his Eagle Scout project.

For those interested in scouting, call Scoutmaster Ryan Johnston at (231) 838-8912.

