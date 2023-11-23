Two locals honored for excellence and dedication

Nov. 23—GREENSBURG — Two local residents were among the 99 employees across the state of Indiana who were honored with the American Senior Communities Quest for Excellence award for their outstanding service to patients and residents.

Every year, ASC celebrates outstanding employees who were nominated by their peers during the annual Quest for Excellence Awards Celebration.

In its 23rd year, the event took place on Nov. 9, at the Marriott Downtown Indianapolis.

Honored individuals included Benjamin Huelsman, Memory Care Activities Assistant from Arbor Grove Village and Tabra Garrity, Social Wellness Director from Hickory Creek at Greensburg.

With over 10,000 employees across the state, a Quest for Excellence award of the year is the highest level of recognition an employee can receive, honoring employees who exhibit a compassionate and dedicated approach that surpasses their typical job requirements. Honorees include clinical staff, therapists and culinary staff, as well as business office, housekeeping, maintenance team members and others.

Vice President of Social Wellness & Enrichment Janean Kinzie delivered remarks on ASC's Care Companion culture, and Josh Heaston, Director of Christian Mission for the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis, delivered the keynote speech on compassion. Additional remarks were delivered by CEO Steve Van Camp and COO Andy Shane.

"ASC's Quest for Excellence Award winners promote and maintain the ASC culture of caring for others while demonstrating the highest level of integrity," said ASC Chief Executive Officer Steve Van Camp. "These exceptional people embody ASC's commitment by keeping its values of Compassion, Accountability, Relationships and Excellence as their highest priorities."

