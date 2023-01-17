Two locations being investigated after robbery call in Arlington, JSO says
Police have responded to two separate scenes only minutes from each other. An official from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has said that both locations are connected to each other.
JSO says it responded to a robbery call at Paine Avenue. Police have confirmed that the suspect drove away from the initial scene.
The person believed to be the robbery suspect crashed into a building at Underhill Drive. Once police arrived at that scene they found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
That suspect has been transported to a hospital with life-threatening injures.
Action News Jax reporters are currently at both locations looking to gather more information. Once all details are confirmed this story will be updated.
