Two locked up after a missing Broward man was found dead and buried in another county

Two people landed behind bars after the body of a man who went missing in Broward County was found buried in east-central Florida, authorities said Monday.

Trinity Bownes, 31, his “estranged wife,” and Brandon Jenkins, 29, are expected to be extradited from out of state to Broward County to face charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, the Broward Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.

Detective say that 28-year-old Gianni Coto went to Bownes’ home in Tamarac on Jan. 21. While at the residence, they had an argument and Coto was fatally stabbed. According to investigators, Jenkins, a Tennessee resident, was also there and “became involved in the incident.”

Authorities didn’t say what led to the confrontation.

After Coto was killed, his remains were buried off of State Road 60 in Indian River County, BSO said. On Jan. 30, five days after a family member reported him missing, Broward detectives located Coto’s body with help from local authorities.

Jenkins was taken into custody in Tennessee by the Clarksville Police Department on Feb. 3. A day later, Bownes turned herself into the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office in California.