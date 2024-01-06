Two Lodians vie for county judge position

Jan. 6—While much of the attention in the March 5 primary election is focused on state and federal seats up for grabs, Lodi area voters will have another contest to consider. this time at the county level.

Lodi residents Caitlin Mujica Casey and Peter Devencenzi are running for judge of the Superior Court, Office 3 this election cycle.

Both are candidates work in the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office, the former a supervising criminal prosecutor, and the latter a deputy district attorney.

Casey and her husband moved to the area in 2008, and she has been with the district attorney's office 15 years.

She currently supervises the district attorney's gang and human trafficking units, including wiretap operations, and previously served as an interim supervisor of the homicide/cold case units.

Her present duties also include liaison to the City of Stockton's Operation Ceasefire program; Project Safe Neighborhood liaison with the United States Attorney's Office's Eastern District in Sacramento); Prosecution liaison to Stockton Police Department's Crime Gun Intelligence Center initiative; and wiretap coordinator.

During her career, she has convened and presented to numerous indictment and investigative grand juries since 2012, and has been the appointed prosecutor on more than a dozen wiretap interception operations with various local agencies, as well as the California Department of Justice.

Casey currently chairs the San Joaquin County Gang Task Force, serves on the California District Attorneys Association grand jury committee and statewide working group for the Racial Justice Act.

Outside of the district attorney's office, Casey serves on a variety of boards in Lodi, including the Lodi Library Board of Trustees, the board of the People Assisting the Lodi Animal Shelter, and St. Anne's School Advisory Council.

For more information, visit casey4judge.com.

Devencenzi was born and raised in Lodi, graduating from Lodi High School and University of the Pacific, where he majored in political science.

His career in law began at Mayall Hurley, P.C. in Stockton, where he represented both plaintiffs and defendants in personal injury, contracts, employment harassment, and discrimination cases.

He spent the first 10 months of 2013 as a deputy district attorney in Fresno County before returning to San Joaquin County, and has served as a prosecutor for 10 years.

As a deputy district attorney in San Joaquin County, his caseload has included robberies, carjackings, gang shootings, homicides, and attempted homicides.

His assignments have included misdemeanor trials, juvenile delinquency proceedings, preliminary examinations, felony trials, the Agricultural Crimes Task Forces, the Delta Regional Auto Theft Task Force, and gang crimes.

In addition, he has also conducted numerous grand jury proceedings and assisted in wiretap investigations.

For more information, visit devencenziforjudge.com.