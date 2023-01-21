Two Logansport residents arrested on drug charges

Jan. 20—Two Logansport residents were arrested Friday morning following a search warrant exercised by the Cass County Drug Task Force.

Investigators served the warrant at a residence in the 500 block of West Market Street. During the search warrant, investigators recovered probable marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a semi-automatic handgun.

During the continuing investigation over 70 grams of probable heroin was recovered. Two suspects were taken into custody and lodged into the Cass County Jail.

Rashel Mae Garrett, 28, was arrested for:

* Neglect of a Dependent, a level 6 Felony

* Possession of Marijuana, a class B Misdemeanor

Lebaron J. Crowder, 33, was arrested for:

* Dealing a Narcotic Drug/Heroin, over 28 grams, a Level 2 Felony

* Possession of Narcotic Drug/Heroin over 28 grams, a Level 3 Felony

* Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor

* Possession of a Handgun by a Serious Violent Felon, a Class 4 Felony

* Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor

* Maintaining a Common Nuisance, a level 6 Felony

The Cass County Drug Task Force was assisted by members of the Logansport Police Department Patrol Division, the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section and members of the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated according to a press release by the Logansport Police Department. The Cass County Drug Task Force can be reached by email at drugtips@logansportpolice.com.