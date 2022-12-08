Two Logansport residents arrested for methamphetamine possession

Dec. 7—Two Logansport residents were arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine following a traffic stop Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:52 pm, the Cass County Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Chevrolet Impala for a traffic violation on State Road 29 south of County Road 300 South in Cass County.

During the stop, investigators suspected criminal activity and K9 Arti became alerted to the presence of the odor of illegal narcotics emitting from the vehicle. Investigators conducted a search of the vehicle and located approximately 280 grams of probable methamphetamine and over $3,000 in U.S. currency. During the investigation, a passenger in the vehicle was also found to be in possession of over 400 grams of probable methamphetamine.

The driver, Christopher L. Gano, 40, was arrested on dealing methamphetamine over 28 grams, a Level 2 Felony, and possession of methamphetamine over 28 grams, a Level 3 Felony.

The passenger, Jina Marie LaOrange, 50, was arrested for dealing methamphetamine over 28 grams, a Level 2 Felony; possession of methamphetamine over 28 grams, a Level 3 Felony; obstruction of justice, a Level 6 Felony; and resisting law enforcement, a class A Misdemeanor.

The Cass County Drug Task Force was assisted by members of the Logansport Police Department Patrol Division and members of the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated. No further information will be released at this time. The Cass County Drug Task Force can be reached by email at drugtips@logansportpolice.com.