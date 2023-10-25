Two London cops fired after search of Black athletes

STORY: Two London police officers were fired Wednesday after being found guilty of gross misconduct over the stop-and-search of two Black athletes outside their London home in July of 2020.

British sprinter Bianca Williams , and her partner, Portuguese 400m runner Ricardo dos Santos, were followed and then pulled over because officers said they were suspicious about how the vehicle was being driven.

Dos Santos: “The allegations made by the police officers that I was guilty of bad driving, threatening violence and drugs, were dishonest.”

Dos Santos spoke outside the courthouse after the verdict.

"If we can't trust in the police to be honest and accept when they have done bad, and stereotype of Black people, what hope is there?... The case has taken a big toll on our family and on our careers, but it's crucial that those people who have a voice use it and those people who don't suffer without being listened to."

Both athletes were handcuffed while they and the car were searched for weapons or drugs after officers said they could smell cannabis.

They were separated from their three-month-old son who was in the car, but nothing was found and no arrests were made.

While two of the officers were dismissed, allegations against three others were not proven.

Last month, government figures showed Black individuals were four times as likely to be stopped as someone who was white.