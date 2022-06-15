Two Los-Angeles area police officers die after shooting

Two Los Angeles-area police officers who were rushed to the hospital Tuesday following a shooting have died, authorities said.

Authorities responded to the intersection of Garvey and Central avenues. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said two El Monte police officers had been shot by a suspect.

Both officers were said to be in grave condition immediately following the shooting and ultimately succumbed to their injuries, El Monte police said.

One suspect was also down but their condition was unknown, the department said, which is assisting in the investigation. Details on the shooting were not disclosed.

"LASD sends its best wishes for a healthy and speedy recovery for the El Monte officers who were shot in-the-line-of-duty this evening," the agency tweeted Tuesday evening.

The incident after a Phoenix police officer was shot hours earlier and a California Highway Patrol officer was shot multiple times Monday night in Los Angeles.

