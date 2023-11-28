Two lost hunters found safe in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported two deer hunters went missing Monday, but were found uninjured.

Sam Shue, 55, was reported missing at 1:17 p.m. in the 17000 block of County Road 4 in Washington Township. Shue had gone hunting early in the morning and not returned by the designated time. While still searching for Shue, David Miller, 18, was reported missing shortly after 5 p.m. in Washington Township.

Assisting with the searches were two K-9 units, a drone, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio Highway Patrol Air Support, Ohio Highway Patrol, Jackson Township Fire Department, Walhonding Valley Fire District, Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services and the Coshocton County Emergency Management Agency Code Red System.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Two missing hunters found uninjured in Washington Township on Monday