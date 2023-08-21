Two lost tourists from Minnesota found miles down dark Arizona trail, rescuers say

Two hikers visiting Arizona from Minnesota called for help after becoming lost on a dark and rainy trail, rescuers said.

The 31-year-old and 36-year-old women started their hike at about 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, on the Metwell Trailhead in the Cerbat Foothills Recreation Area in Kingman, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post.

As it started to get dark, the hikers couldn’t find their way back to their vehicle, so they called for help, rescuers said.

The women were tracked down using a drone as rescuers hiked to them.

Rescuers said they found them 2.5 miles from the trailhead, and helped them return to their vehicle.

Metwell Trailhead is part of the Monolith Gardens Trail System, which is a popular area to hike, bike and run, rescuers said.

Visitors can download Avenza Maps to track their location on a map that doesn’t require cell service.

Kingman is about 145 miles west of Flagstaff.

How to be prepared while hiking

If you’re planning to hike, the National Park Service says there are 10 essentials you should take:

Navigation: Pack a map, compass and a GPS system. Make sure you study your route beforehand and understand how to use the tools.

Sun protection: Sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat can help protect your skin and eyes from UV rays.

Insulation: A jacket, hat, gloves, raincoat and thermal underwear can help you be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Illumination: A flashlight, lantern and headlamp can create light if you get stuck in the dark — and don’t forget to pack extra batteries.

First-aid supplies: It’s a good idea to have a first-aid kit on hand while hiking. Check the expiration date on items before you pack them.

Fire: Matches and a lighter can help start fire to act as an emergency signal in times of need.

Repair kit and tools: Duct tape, a knife, screwdriver and scissors can be helpful if items break during your hike or you need assistance.

Nutrition: You should pack an extra day’s worth of food in case something goes wrong. Park officials recommend having “salty and easy to digest snacks.”

Hydration: You should drink water often and before you feel thirsty if you’re hiking in hot weather. Keeping your body hydrated is “of utmost importance,” park officials said.

Emergency shelter: Packing a tent, space blanket, tarp and bivy can help you be prepared if severe weather breaks out or your plan takes a turn.

Man with Folgers can tied around waist vanishes picking huckleberries, Idaho cops say

Missing 78-year-old hiker found days after getting lost in California mountains

Man found dead at Utah national park was on journey to scatter dad’s ashes, family says