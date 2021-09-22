Two Louisiana men serving jail terms at OCCC after violating emergency orders

Sep. 22—Two visitors have been charged for allegedly violating Hawaii's travel rules after they failed to show proof of a negative test result and a location to quarantine upon their arrival in Hawaii.

Brandon Wayne Boone, 49, and Hunter Lowe, 26, both of Louisiana, were each charged with one count of prohibited acts during an emergency management period.

The men are currently serving 10-day sentences at the Oahu Community Correctional Center, according to Toni Schwartz, spokeswoman of the Hawaii Department of Public Safety.

State sheriff's deputies arrested Boone and Lowe upon their arrival at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Sunday after checkpoint screeners notified authorities that they did not have proof of a negative COVID-19 test result and a location to quarantine, Schwartz said.

An emergency order violation is considered a misdemeanor that carries penalties of up to a year in jail, up to a $5, 000 fine or both.