Two Macon brothers shot, one dead, in late-night shooting outside Pio Nono barber shop

A Macon man was shot and killed and his brother was critically wounded early Friday in gunfire outside a Pio Nono Avenue barber shop, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said.

Circumstances of the shooting, which happened minutes after midnight in the wee hours of Friday morning, were not immediately known, the officials said.

The deadly episode was said to have taken place outside a barber shop named Next Level Kuts at 856 Pio Nono Ave. in the Cherokee Center shopping plaza at the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue, just west of Central High School.

The man who was killed was identified as Jimmy Lee Scott III, 38. His brother, Jarel Scott, 39, was critically wounded and being treated at a local hospital.