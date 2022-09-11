Two Macon men shot to death in separate shootings late Saturday, early Sunday

Two Macon men were shot to death in separate incidents late Saturday and early Sunday. The first happened in the city’s Pleasant Hill community north of Vineville Avenue and the second occurred near historic Fort Hawkins in the Fort Hill neighborhood.

The first shooting, which also left another man wounded, happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday on Grier Street, east of Rogers Avenue between Ingleside and Vineville avenues in the Pleasant Hill community.

Deputy Bibb County Coroner Luann Stone said the man mortally wounded there, Lester Summers, 40, was pronounced dead at a county hospital about half an hour after he was shot.

Sheriff’s officials said in a statement that Summers suffered “multiple gunshot wounds” and had been found “between two houses in the 300 block of Grier.”

The officials said another man, 34, was taken to a second hospital where he was in “stable condition.” Further details were not available.

East Macon shooting

The second deadly episode happened on Macon’s east side, a couple of blocks north of Emery Highway behind historic Fort Hawkins.

In that incident, Stone said 42-year-old Stephen Lee Brown was fatally shot and died at the scene not far from the intersection of Smith and Cowan streets, a block west of Maynard Street.

Sheriff’s officials said Brown was found slain at about 2:30 a.m. inside a pickup truck parked there.

No other details were immediately available.

The two killings raised the county’s 2022 homicide toll to 49, a number not reached until Nov. 19 last year in what was a record high for violent deaths (54).