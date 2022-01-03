Two Magistrate Court judges will be sworn into office Friday in Athens

A former lawyer with the Western Judicial Circuit Public Defender’s Office has been appointed as an associate judge in Athens-Clarke County Magistrate Court.

Kelly V. Wegel will fill the vacancy created when the former associate judge, Benjamin Makin, was appointed in November as chief judge after Judge Patricia Barron announced last year she was retiring on Dec. 31 after 20 years in office.

Wegel's appointment was announced Dec. 28.

Wegel and Makin will be sworn in at 3 p.m. Friday on the front steps of the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse.

“We are very excited to have Ms. Wegel joining magistrate court and I am confident she will be an excellent judge. She will bring intelligence, patience, fairness and a strong understanding of the law to her work on the bench,” Makin said in a statement released announcing Wegel’s appointment.

Wegel has worked in the public defender’s office since February 2018 and most recently represented clients assigned to Superior Court Judge Lawton Stephens' calendar. She was previously a staff attorney for the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals and an attorney in the Conasauga Circuit Public Defender’s Office in Whitfield County, according to the release.

She is a graduate of the University of Georgia with degrees in journalism, Spanish and law.

Wegel, who grew up in Snellville and was a freelance photographer in Athens, is married to Dr. William Oliver.

“I am honored to have been selected for this position, and I am grateful to Judge Makin and the Superior Court Judges for their support and for putting their trust in me,” she said.

