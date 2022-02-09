Two male penguins at New York zoo become foster parents to hatchling
Elmer and Lima formed a bond during the current breeding season and became the first same-sex foster couple at the zoo.
Elmer and Lima formed a bond during the current breeding season and became the first same-sex foster couple at the zoo.
The nearly 15-foot long crocodile was first spotted with the tire around her neck in 2016.
The adult film actor slammed the disgraced attorney after he was found guilty of cheating her out of a large chunk of an advance for a book.
Brooke Shields poses topless in ad for Jordache jeans more than 40 years after her famous Calvin Klein ads, saying, “This is my 56-year-old body.”
A Virginia man was found guilty of murdering his adopted stepdaughter by forcefully giving her a lethal dose of heroin. On Monday, jurors took 45 minutes to find 43-year-old Wesley Hadsell guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a body, according to WAVY 10. It was the second time Wesley stood trial for the murder of his adopted daughter, 18-year-old Angelica Hadsell Angelica disappeared while visiting her parents’ home in the Tarrallton area of Norfolk in March 2015, according to the N
A school bus driver was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after being shot in the head in Minneapolis.
I tasted canned versions of the classic meal from Hormel, Wolf Brand, Amy's, and Campbell's to find the best convenient option for Super Bowl Sunday.
Reuters/Toby MelvilleA 40-year-old man has been arrested after a fellow passenger alleged that he raped her on a trans-Atlantic flight from Newark to London.The British man is alleged to have forced himself on the unidentified woman—a fellow passenger who he didn’t know previously—while other passengers slept on the nighttime United flight last week.A spokesman for London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers were there to arrest the man when the flight landed at Heathrow early last Mond
A large bull moose trampled a Iditarod dog sled team in Alaska for almost an hour even after the owner emptied her gun.
A Team China short track skater has been accused of cheating for allegedly sliding a marker that caused a Canadian opponent to fall during a race on Monday. The moment in the women’s 500-meter quarterfinal was captured in a GIF that went viral on Reddit before being deleted and subsequently reposted. The athlete in question was 28-year-old Kexin Fan, who in the GIF is seen reaching over the leg of another competitor to touch a puck, the marker used in the event.
She's opening up for the first time since Kanye accused her of being a "bully."
A Black Federal Express driver says that he was shot at by a white man during his shift. The 24-year-old man has given pictures to […]
Jennifer Crumbley's coworker testified Tuesday that Jennifer and her husband, James Crumbley, were seeing other people throughout 2021.
Brad Marchand faces a suspension after he was assessed a match penalty for punching Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry and striking him with his stick.
The House GOP leader still defended the Republican National Committee’s suggestion that the events of Jan. 6, 2021, were “legitimate political discourse.”
The two headliners in the WM Phoenix Open field were asked about Phil Mickelson's recent statement.
A new photo of Khloe Kardashian wearing a skin-tight bodysuit has fans flipping out, including Scott Disick. Read on to find out what he said to the Good American mogul.
Heart failure is a serious condition in which the heart muscle doesn't pump blood as well as it should. It's often the result of narrowed arteries from coronary artery disease or high blood pressure, which can weaken the heart over time. According to the Cleveland Clinic, roughly 5.7 million Americans are currently living with heart failure and about 550,000 new cases occur each year. It is the leading cause of hospitalization in people older than 65, and can be a life-threatening illness if lef
Megan Fox models off Mugler as only she can.
Again and again, Hannah Catton told doctors something was wrong with her body. Again and again, she said, the doctors dismissed her concerns. They didn't listen in late 2018 when she told them about her frequent urinary tract infections. They didn't listen months later when she returned to tell them she was having irregular periods. And they didn't listen when she complained of bloating, constipation, diarrhea and extreme pain.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and inte
When you think of Pete Davidson, Staten Island always comes to mind because he has been loyal to his home borough. He enjoyed living in his mother’s basement for years until he decided to grow up and purchase a waterfront condo in 2020. Well, it looks like his time on Staten Island has come to […]