Two male victims, 20 and 23, identified in cluster of fatal Durham shootings

Police on Tuesday released the names of two young men killed in shootings in Durham over the past five days..

The most recent shooting occurred Sunday and left one person dead and three people with injuries.

Officers responded to a call in the 4400 block of N.C. 55 around 5:34 p.m., according to a news release.

They found three men with gunshot wounds who were taken to the hospital, where one of the men died, the release stated.

Police identified the deceased as Anthony Giles, 23, of Durham.

The other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries, as did a fourth man who arrived at the hospital later.

Investigators do not think the shooting was random. They did not say why or provide any information about suspects or what may have led to the shooting.

Durham shootings

On Thursday, two people were killed in two different incidents.

In the first, Wahid Downey, 18, died after he was shot around 2:30 p.m. on Wabash Street near the McDougald Terrace housing community, The News & Observer previously reported.

The second shooting occurred around 11:57 p.m. on Kent Lake Drive in southern Durham. Marcus Ortega-Burch, 20, of Durham, was killed in the incident, police said Tuesday.

At Thursday’s regular meeting, the Durham City Council talked about plans to launch ShotSpotter, a gunshot surveillance system that will place acoustic sensors in three square miles south of East Geer Street and split by the Durham Freeway, The N&O reported.

As of Aug. 13, there had been 148 people shot in Durham this year, which was down from the same date in each of the previous two years, according to police statistics.

Last year by that date, 157 people were shot in the city. In 2020, 182 people were shot by that date, according to the statistics.

The Durham Police Department is asking anyone with information about the Sunday shooting to call Investigator B. Paulhus at 919-560-4440, ext. 29136 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.