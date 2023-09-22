Two males arrested in shooting Saturday at gathering on South Bend's westside

SOUTH BEND — Police say they arrested two suspects Friday in connection with an exchange of gunfire late Sept. 16 that wounded four people at a large gathering on the city’s west side.

Police had reported more than 100 shots around Philippa and Huron streets at about 10:30 p.m. that night.

But that gathering was unrelated to an annual festival to celebrate Mexican Independence Day a few blocks away at the Marycrest Building parking lot, where hundreds gathered peacefully to dance to live music and enjoy ethnic food.

Rather, police said Friday that their evidence shows two males were firing weapons toward large groups of people and cars in the Philippa/Huron area.

Marcos Granado, 21, is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and dangerous possession of a firearm. The South Bend Police Department reports that Granado has a prior conviction for possession of a machine gun, which prohibits him from carrying a handgun.

Nicholas Granado, 16, is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and dangerous possession of a firearm, police reported. Nicholas has a prior juvenile adjudication for dangerous possession of a firearm.

Both are being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

The case remains under investigation by the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

That was separate from another shooting the prior night, Sept. 15, that led to the arrest Tuesday of a suspect, Roberto Ramirez, who'd appeared at Memorial Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Investigators believe he’d been at a party near Carlisle and Huron streets where he’d fired a gun and that he suffered the gunshot wound after he left the scene.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Police arrest two males for shooting on South Bend's westside