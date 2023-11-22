Two males charged over Middlesbrough bus station stabbing

An 18-year-old man was stabbed at the bus station just after 17:00 GMT on Monday

Two males have been charged over a stabbing at Middlesbrough Bus Station during rush hour on Monday.

A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a bladed article and attempted grievous bodily harm. A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder.

Both are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Police said an 18-year-old man remained in hospital in a stable condition and have appealed for witnesses.

