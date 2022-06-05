Two males in critical condition after shooting on Pittsburgh’s South Side

Two males are in critical condition after a shooting on Pittsburgh’s South Side early Sunday morning, police said.

According to information from Pittsburgh police, an officer working a detail in the 1500 block of East Carson Street heard several rounds fired and saw people running from an apparent exchange of gunfire between individuals who were on foot.

Police said multiple other officers were working in the vicinity at the time and located two male gun victims with gunshot wounds at the corner of South 15th and East Carson Streets.

Both males were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

Three firearms were recovered from the shooting, as well as multiple shell casings.

Police said the computer crime unit will be reviewing all available video footage from the area.

One male was detained, and several witnesses were questioned by police.

The incident is still under investigation.

