Two males sentenced for shooting BB gun at other vehicles

May 4—EAU CLAIRE — Two of three males involved in shooting a BB gun at vehicles, causing damage to several, have been convicted of misdemeanor charges.

Jacob F. Metzenbauer, 17, 316 W. Willow St., Chippewa Falls, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of battery and criminal damage to property as a party to a crime.

Four misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a second misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Michael Schumacher.

Metzenbauer was given the option of spending 10 days in jail or performing 80 hours of community service. He was also fined $1,008.

Mason J. Hrnciar, 20, of Mayville, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property as a party to a crime.

Two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Jon Theisen.

Hrnciar was fined $574.

Hrnciar, Metzenbauer and co-defendant Enrique A. Sveum, 20, of Adams, must pay a total of $1,960 in restitution.

Hrnciar's record will be expunged following his payment of the fine and restitution.

Sveum returns to court May 30.

According to the criminal complaint:

A man called police to report that the rear window of his vehicle was shattered as he was shopping at Walmart at about 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. He said he was in the store for 15 minutes and came out to find the window damaged.

A witness told police she was walking to her car, which was parked nearby, and was struck in the arm by a cylindrical object. About 10 seconds later, the woman said she heard glass break and saw the damage to the man's car window.

The woman said this caused her to be afraid. She hid behind a car and called Walmart to explain what happened in the parking lot.

Following the Walmart incident, police were informed that there were people shooting BB guns near Oakwood Mall and damaging vehicles. A witness provided the license plate number of the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle was located and stopped on Gateway Drive. The occupants were Hrnciar, Metzenbauer, Sveum and a female.

A woman then approached police to say that the people in the suspect vehicle shot at her car as well. The woman said she and her friend were at a gas station at Gateway Drive when they got into a conversation with the teens in the suspect vehicle.

The teens were making rude and disrespectful comments toward the women and one of the women told them to knock it off.

The women then got into their car and noticed that their windows were cracked.

The women left the gas station and soon realized the suspect vehicle was following them. One of the women said she could then hear projectiles hitting her car and windows. The woman said 15 to 25 shots were taken at her car.

Police officers in the area arrived a short time later and pulled the suspect car over, the woman said.

Officers found BB guns in the suspect vehicle. Metzenbauer said he did all the shooting during the incident. Hrnciar and Sveum said Metzenbauer brought all the guns into the car.