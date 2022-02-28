After two males steal safe from St. Paul mosque, Islamic group calls on FBI to investigate

Feb. 28—After two men stole a safe from a mosque in St. Paul, the Council on American-Islamic Relations' Minnesota chapter called on Monday for the FBI to investigate.

Officers who responded to Masjid Al-Ihsan Islamic Center in Frogtown on Sunday morning were told by a person who viewed security footage that it showed two males used keys to enter the building at 955 W. Minnehaha Ave., according to Sgt. Natalie Davis, a St. Paul police spokeswoman. The safe they stole contained $4,000 in cash, wallets and a checkbook, she said.

The burglary happened between 12:30 and 1 a.m. Sunday, a police report said. No one was under arrest as of Monday morning.

The suspects drove a black pick-up truck without license plates, according to CAIR-MN.

"We call on the FBI to join the St. Paul Police Department in the investigation of this incident targeting a house of worship," said CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein in a statement. "We will be working with mosque leaders throughout Minnesota to increase security precautions."