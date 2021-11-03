Two man and a woman shot, wounded on East Harlem street

Two men and a woman were shot and wounded on an East Harlem street early Wednesday, police said.

The gunman opened fire on Second Ave. near E. 125th St. about 2:25 a.m., cops said.

A 26-year-old woman was struck twice in the leg and once in the arm. A 27-year-old man was blasted in the lower back and a 26-year-old man was shot in the arm, officials said.

The victims were rushed to Harlem Hospital and are expected to survive.

The gunman, wearing a white hoodie, is being sought. It wasn’t immediately clear who he was targeting.

Police recovered seven .22-caliber shell casings from the scene.