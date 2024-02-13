Two of Manchester Fuel Depot's new fuel tanks moving ahead, with six planned by 2030

Nearly three years after the Navy broke ground for the construction to replace its WWII-era underground concrete tanks at the Naval Base Kitsap-Manchester Fuel Depot with six larger, above-ground, modern steel tanks, the Navy is on track to complete construction of the first two tanks this fall. It may take until 2030 to finish building all the six tanks, the Navy said.

Approximately 72% of the construction for Phase 1, which is the first two of the six tanks, has been completed, Naval Base Kitsap spokesperson Katy Crabtree said on Friday.

The remaining construction for this phase includes sandblasting and coating the tanks, installing fuel piping and coating, soil reinforcement around the earth walls, dike walls and tank impoundment, and testing and commissioning, Crabtree said.

According to the Navy in 2021, Manchester's original underground tanks were made of steel reinforced concrete and were built in the early days of WWII to withstand direct hits from the most powerful naval and aerial ordinance at the time.

More in 2018: Proposal to replace WWII-era fuel storage tanks at Naval Base Kitsap-Manchester approved

"The old tanks are safe and functional, but as they near the end of their service life, building new tanks is more cost effective than maintenance/inspection of the old tanks," Crabtree said. "The project also helps modernize the facility and keep up to date with technological advances."

In July 2021, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the project. The project contains three phases and two tanks are planned to be built in each phase. The Manchester Fuel Depot is the Department of Defense's largest single-site fuel facility in the continental United States, according to the Navy. The facility provides military-grade fuel, lubricants and additives to the nation and its allies.

A convoy of fuel trucks from the 475th Quartermaster Group prepare to depart Manchester Fuel Depot to deliver a load of aviation fuel to Joint Base Lewis-McChord during the 2017 Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX).

The funding for Phase 2 has not been awarded, Crabtree said. The Navy plans to award the money in June subject to the completion of Phase 1, she said.

Phase 2 is estimated to be completed in 2027 and Phase 3 in 2030, though the completion of the second phase is subject to change based on when the funding is awarded, and the plans for the third phase will depend on when Phase 2 will end, Crabtree explained.

"Once Phase 2 is completed, the funding and award for Phase 3 can begin," Crabtree said.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Navy project will replace six WWII-era underground fuel tanks in SK