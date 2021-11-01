Two Mankato men accused of knife assaults

Nov. 1—MANKATO — Two men are charged in alleged assaults and threats with a knife early Sunday morning in a Mankato residence.

Ronald Jones Fairbanks, 50, and Thomas Joseph Geisler, 54, both of Mankato, were charged with felony counts of assault and threats Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. Fairbanks also is charged with misdemeanor assault.

Police were called to the 300 block of East Washington Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Fairbanks allegedly punched another occupant of the house and pulled his hair, causing the man to hit his head on a wall. Fairbanks also threatened to assault the man and held a knife while making threatening statements, court documents say.

Geisler allegedly swung a knife at a different man in the home multiple times.