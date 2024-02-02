Two Mansfield street closed for water main repairs

Water main repairs have prompted portions of two Mansfield streets to be closed to traffic.

Bowman Street, from Park Avenue West to West Third Street, and East Fourth Street, from Purdy Street to Elm Street, are both closed and are expected to reopen Wednesday.

Construction signs are posted at the work sites. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays. No traffic will be permitted to pass through.

Any questions may be directed to the City Service Complex at 419-755-9806 during normal business hours, 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Portions of two Mansfield streets closed for water main repairs