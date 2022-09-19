Two Marion men headed to prison following convictions in drug trials

Two Marion men will spend significant time in state prison after being convicted in separate drug trials in Marion County Common Pleas Court.

Shane Rentschler, age 42, Marion, was sentenced to between 11 and 16-1/2 years in prison by Judge Warren T. Edwards on Aug. 31 in Marion County Common Pleas Court, about two weeks after being convicted of possession of fentanyl, a first-degree felony, by a jury on Aug. 18.

Rentschler was arrested on May 14, 2020, after agents from the MARMET Drug Task Force obtained a warrant to search his residence located at 1178 Fairwood Ave. in Marion. Investigators obtained the warrant after receiving a tip that drugs were allegedly at that location. Inside a closet at the residence, they discovered a bag containing a substance that was at first believed to be heroin and a scale. The substance was later identified as fentanyl with a weight of 37.52 grams.

Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan said Rentschler possessed enough fentanyl at the time of his arrest to kill "18,500 Marion County residents."

“We asked for the maximum sentenced allowed and we are glad that Judge Edwards imposed such a sentence,” Grogan said. “Let this serve as a message; if you push this poison in our community, the consequences are severe.”

The Marion County grand jury initially indicted Rentschler on May 20, 2020, on one count of trafficking in heroin, a second-degree felony. A superseding indictment was handed down on June 10, 2020, that added a charge of possession of heroin, a second-degree felony, to the trafficking charge.

A second superseding indictment was issued by the grand jury on Aug. 5, 2020, that saw Rentschler charged with trafficking in fentanyl and possession of fentanyl, both first-degree felonies. The jury issued a not guilty verdict on the charge of trafficking in fentanyl.

In a related case, Rentschler pleaded guilty to one count of attempt to commit failure to appear, a fifth-degree felony. He failed to appear for a court date while free on bond and arrest warrants were issued for him. He was indicted on that charge Dec. 30, 2020.

Judge Edwards sentenced Rentschler to 11 months in prison for that count, but gave him credit for serving 330 days at the Multi-County Correctional Center and terminated the case because Rentschler had already served the sentence imposed.

Martez Montgomery, age 31, Marion, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony, with a major drug specification, during a hearing held Sept. 2 before Judge Edwards in common pleas court. The judge handed down a mandatory sentence of between 11 and 16-1/2 years in prison and ordered him to pay a mandatory fine in the amount of $10,000, which will be distributed to the MARMET Drug Task Force.

Montgomery was arrested on Feb. 1, 2022, when agents from the MARMET Drug Task Force executed a warrant search at a residence in 900 block of Henry Street in Marion. Investigators located what was determined to be 178 grams of crack cocaine, fentanyl, 22.5 grams of methamphetamine, and 1,010 ecstasy pills as well as $7,556 in cash, according to a police report. The cash found in the search was distributed to the MARMET Drug Task Force.

The grand jury indicted Montgomery on the following charges when it was convened on Feb. 9, 2022: aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony; trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.

Pursuant to the plea agreement Montgomery struck with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, he pleaded guilty to trafficking in cocaine and all the other charges were dismissed.

