Two Marion residents convicted of killing federal informant and now face life in prison

A man and woman who earlier this year were charged with the death of a federal informant were found guilty by a jury on Wednesday.

The duo could face up to life in federal prison. Their sentences won't be decided until April, according to federal officials.

David Chappell Fey and Shari Lynn Gunter were convicted of distribution of methamphetamine, conspiracy to murder a government witness, murder of a government witness and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl causing death.

Fey, 57, of Belleview and Gunter, 58, of Ocala have been at the Marion County Jail since August and September 2020, according to local records.

The federal courthouse in Ocala

Authorities said the trial had two juries: One for each defendant. The trial started on Nov. 29 and finished on Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Ocala.

Fey was represented by Joe Johnson, while Gunter's lawyer was Daniel Hernandez, officials said. Prosecuting the case for the government were Michael P. Felicetta and Tyrie K. Boyer.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Here's what Fey and Gunter are accused of doing

Government officials said Fey and Gunter had lived together in Summerfield and frequently distributed methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics.

The victim in this case – a government source identified only as a 31-year-old woman and mother of three children – was one of Fey and Gunter's customers, officials said.

The victim had agreed to help law enforcement officials in their investigation. In one operation, the woman completed what's described as a controlled buy for $40 worth of methamphetamine. This was on Jan. 19, 2016.

Drug seizure

Officials said Fey and Gunter found out that the victim, whose name was not released by authorities, was assisting law enforcement officials and decided to kill her so she would not implicate them.

Federal officials said on April 5, 2016, Gunter and Fey created a deadly combination dose of methamphetamine and fentanyl and gave it to the victim. The dose, called a "hot shot," was injected by the victim with the use of a syringe and she collapsed, officials said.

Government officials said Gunter dragged the woman outside, where she kicked the victim in the head. The woman was placed in the passenger seat of Gunter's car. Still unconscious, the victim was given a second lethal dose of the same drug combination, which is believed to have caused her death.

The victim was taken to the Oxford cemetery by Gunter and Fey. They are accused of staging the victim's body, making it appear she had suffered an accidental overdose.

Before the trial began, Fey had pleaded guilty to seven counts of distributing methamphetamine, authorities said.

