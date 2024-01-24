Two Mary Esther council members resign because of new financial disclosure law

MARY ESTHER — Two Mary Esther Council members have resigned from office because of a new state law that took effect Jan. 1 requiring them to disclose their personal finances in a document called "Form 6."

On Dec. 26, Council Member Susan Coxwell sent a letter of resignation by email to City Manager Jared Cobb, stating that her decision would take effect on Dec. 30, ending a political career that began in 2018.

Two days later, on Dec. 28, Council Member Janice Lipscomb also submitted an email to Cobb stating that she would resign from office.

The resignations leave four people on the Mary Esther City Council: Mayor Chris Stein and council members Larry Carter, Bernie Oder and April Sutton.

What is a Form 6?

Introduced during the 2023 Florida Legislative Session, SB 774, "Ethics Requirements for Public Officials," was sponsored by state Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Lake Mary. The bill was passed and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 11, with the law taking effect on Jan. 1.

Under the new regulations, city council members across the state have to file a Form 6 detailing far more personal financial information than required before. The information includes dollar amounts in bank accounts, 401(k) plans and other assets, such as household goods, property, cash, bonds, stocks, CDs, trusts, business interests, money owed to officials and investments in assorted accounts, including the Florida College Investment Plan.

Failure to file could result in removal or suspension from office or employment and include a fine of $25 per day until a maximum penalty is reached of $1,500. Failure to make required disclosures can result in a reprimand, demotion, reduction in salary, impeachment and/or a civil penalty to a maximum of $10,000.

Why did they resign?

In Coxwell's email to Cobb, she said that she had been weighing the decision since May 11.

Mary Esther Council Woman Susan Coxwell resigned from office on Dec. 26 due to complications surrounding the implementation of Form 6.

"As many across the state who have stepped down, this is not a decision made to hide anything, but because it could cause conflicts in my family and career," Coxwell said. "I hope that the state realizes that the decision to require the Form 6 for our level of elected officials is not 'parity' to such positions as governor or senate.

"The city is moving forward and holding onto the community connection the residents enjoy," Coxwell added. "I can’t wait to see the progress and completion of the projects that we, as council, staff and contractors, have worked so hard to get into motion."

Lipscomb said that the decision to resign was made after "long conversations" with her husband, Bill, and it was decided that it was in her best interest to resign.

Mary Esther Council Woman Jan Lipscomb resigned from office on Dec. 28 after complications arose surrounding the implementation of Form 6.

With her status as a local business owner, she said she would not like certain information to be available to other businesses in town.

What's next?

On Jan. 17, the city released a public notice to all residents stating that those interested in filling the vacancy can do so until the positions are filled.

Eligible candidates must be Mary Esther residents and voters in Okaloosa County. Interested individuals should submit a Letter of Interest via mail to the City Clerk at 195 Christobal Road N., Mary Esther, FL 32569, or by email to cclk@cityofmaryesther.com.

Applicants will be interviewed by the City Council on Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers. These interviews are open to the public and can be attended virtually, with a link on the city's website calendar at www.cityofmaryesther.com.

Any appointees are required by state law to submit a financial disclosure (Form 6) with the Florida Commission on Ethics. Council members receive a salary of $250 a month, which increases to $350 a month on April 1.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Florida's new 'Form 6' causes 2 Mary Esther council members to resign