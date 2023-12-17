Two Maryland men arrested for carrying illegal guns in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said two Maryland men were arrested on Sunday after carrying illegal firearms in Southwest D.C.

Police said that at about 2:25 a.m., they were in the area of the 700 block of Maine Avenue when they heard gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were met with a security officer who also heard the gunshots and provided and alerted police on two men who fled the scene.

Police were able to arrest both men and both were found to have a handgun.

28-year-old D’Montre Gay of Temple Hills, Maryland, and 42-year-old Micah Cosby of Riverdale, Maryland, were arrested for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.

D’Montre Gay was additionally charged with Destruction of Property and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.

