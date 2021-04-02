Two Maryland men charged in connection to Feb. shooting near Aberdeen arrested in South Carolina
Apr. 2—Two Maryland men were arrested in South Carolina in connection to a non-fatal February shooting near Aberdeen, the Harford County Sheriff's Office reported Friday.
The U.S. Marshal's Task Force arrested Knowledge Wallace, 21, and Terel Hubbard, 19, both of Aberdeen, Thursday night at a residence in Orangeburg, S.C., the sheriff's office reported. The two were wanted in connection to a Feb. 5 non-fatal shooting near Aberdeen. They are the second and third people arrested in connection to the alleged shooting at the Perrywood Garden Apartments.
Before Wallace and Hubbard were arrested, deputies arrested Tariq Scott, 21, of Edgewood, on Feb. 11. All three were charged with attempted first- and attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and other related charges, the sheriff's office reported. Only Scott's case appears in online court records.
Wallace and Hubbard are being held in South Carolina, pending extradition to Harford County, the sheriff's office reported. No attorneys for the two suspects could be reached because charges against them did not appear in online court records as of midday Friday.
Harford deputies responded to an apartment in the 300 block of Mayberry Drive shortly before 2 p.m. on Feb. 5 for the report of a shooting. There, they found Terrell Wilson, 20, of Middle River, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper body. Deputies rendered first aid until medics arrived, according to police.
Wilson was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. A second person at the scene, Maleek Hawkins, 22, also of Middle River, was suffering from a head injury, police said. He was treated by medics at the scene.
An initial investigation suggested multiple people arrived at the apartment and, once inside, one of them displayed a handgun. At some point during an ensuing altercation, the handgun was fired and Wilson was shot.
According to court documents filed in Harford County District Court, Wallace was brandishing a handgun as he entered the apartment. As one of the people in the apartment fled out of a window, the documents state, they heard a gunshot. Re-entering the apartment, they found Wilson suffering from a gunshot wound.
Video footage from the apartment complex showed an SUV parked in front of the apartment complex with Hubbard as the driver, and Wallace and Scott as passengers, the documents state. The video shows them enter the apartment and leave the building moments later, returning to the car and leaving the area.
The witness who exited the window recognized Wallace from previous encounters, according to the documents, and Hubbard was identified by the SUV's license plate. An sheriff's deputy identified Scott as the third suspect, based on the video and previous encounters with him, the documents state.