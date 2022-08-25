Two would-be Marysville burglars ram stolen car into wall instead of garage

Two men attempting to burglarize a business in Marysville rammed their stolen car into the cinderblock framing, missing the garage by about three feet, according to the Marysville Police Department.

According to video from the incident, at about 3:45 a.m. on Aug. 13, a man rammed a stolen car into the Coastal Farm store, missing the rollup door by about three feet, disabling the car.

With no access to the building, the two bumblers ran from the scene.

While nothing was stolen, thousands of dollars of damage was done to the building and the car was a total loss.

If you have information about this incident, contact Detective Joe Belleme at 425-238-7241 or email him at jbelleme@marysvillewa.gov.