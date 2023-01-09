Two Mass. inmates charged with attacking correctional officers

Two Massachusetts inmates have been indicted on charges for their role in attacking two correctional officers during an altercation on October 22.

According to the Essex County Sheriff’s office, two inmates and two officers sustained minor injuries during an altercation at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction.

All were taken to local hospitals and treated, but none of the injuries required hospitalization

Three shanks were immediately discovered near where the altercation happened, police say. Upon further investigation right more weapons were recovered during a week long search of the facility.

Jorge Delgado-Medina, 26, of Melrose, was charged with assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Adrian Corniel De La Cruz, 18, of Lawrence, was charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to Sheriff Coppinger “There has been an increase in inmate aggression at Essex County correctional facilities as the numbers of those waiting to be tried on violent and gang-related crime continues to increase.

Coppinger also added that as of Jan 1 of this year, 40 percent of the county’s detainees were facing or being held on violent charges, including murder, attempted murder, rape, and assault.

A conviction on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon carries a state prison sentence of ten or more years.

A conviction on a charge of assault and battery with intent to murder carries a state prison sentence of not more than 20 years.

“We will not tolerate attacks on our officers. We will prosecute and we will seek justice,” said Essex County Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger. “This incident demonstrates the danger our officers face each and every day. For me, officer safety is the top priority.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

