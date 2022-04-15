Two mass shootings in Fresno prevented as part of massive gang sweep, police chief says

Two potential mass shootings were prevented in Fresno during a large-scale, multi-agency crime crackdown that led to nearly 50 felony arrests, law enforcement announced Friday during a news conference at police headquarters.

The operation, dubbed Operation No Fly Zone, lasted five months and involved local, state and federal law enforcement. It concluded at 7 a.m. Thursday with what Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama on Friday called “our Super Bowl” with many arrests linked to the “most violent street gang in Fresno County.”

Authorities have connected the street gang with up to six homicides, 35 shootings and over 80 criminal acts.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the operation netted 47 felony arrests — including 17 related to human trafficking and pimping.

In addtion, Balderrama said, during the operation 19 other shootings were prevented along with the two planned mass shootings — on April 2 and April 11 at “a very crowded bar” in Fresno: “We did not let that happen,” Balderrama said, because of a strong officer presence.

“We got information that they were planning on doing a mass shooting,” Balderrama said. “We were able to get there in time, and we know they called it off because we were there.

“What would’ve happened if we weren’t there, I think there would’ve been a mass shooting. That’s what I think. I’m basing that off the current violence and what they displayed in the past.”

Illegal guns were confiscated during a five-month operation named “No Fly Zone”. Local authorities announced Friday, April 15, 2022, that many arrests were made during the operation.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer speaks during a joint press conference on Friday, April 15, 2022. Illegal guns were confiscated during a five-month operation named “No Fly Zone.”

Authorities said it was the largest investigative operation in Fresno’s history. It stemmed from the increase in shootings and homicides involving specific gangs.

Detectives from the Fresno Police Department, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, MAGEC, Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, the California Department of Justice and the FBI conducted around-the-clock wiretap surveillance.

According to law enforcement:

▪ Forty-three suspects were arrested with charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon, illegal firearm possession and human trafficking.

Story continues

▪ Thirty-seven suspects are facing state charges and six are facing federal charges.

▪ Forty-eight guns were confiscated, 44 handguns and four rifles.

“Today, Fresno is safer thanks to collaboration, determination, and swift action,” Bonta said. “No family should ever have to worry about drive-bys or other forms of gun violence in the neighborhoods where their children live and play. As a result of this joint law enforcement effort, we’re taking guns off the street and putting suspected gang members and their associates behind bars. Together, we’re putting public safety first. Thank you to our partners in Fresno and across the state for working with us day-in and day-out to protect the people of California.”

Said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer: “This operation couldn’t have come at a better time. We’ve seen significant increases in violent crime in our city, specifically crimes of murder and shootings, which have skyrocketed over the last two years. These are the folks that consider themselves as untouchable.”

Law enforcement agencies involved: Fresno, Fresno County, Clovis, Merced County, Merced, Kings County, Tulare, Tulare County, Visalia, Madera Regional SWAT, Central Valley Regional SWAT, Department of Justice, California Highway Patrol, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Homeland Security Investigation, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and Federal Bureau of Investigation.