Two mayoral hopefuls murdered in same Mexican city

A security checkpoint in Michoacan, one of Mexico's most violent states (ALFREDO ESTRELLA)

Gunmen have killed two aspiring candidates to be mayor of the same Mexican city, authorities said Tuesday, underlining the dangers of running for office in the violence-plagued Latin America nation.

Mexican politicians, particularly at the local level, frequently fall victim to bloodshed connected to corruption and the multibillion-dollar narcotics trade.

Attacks usually increase in the run-up to elections -- and this year is no exception.

On Monday, two mayoral hopefuls were murdered on the same day in Maravatio in the western state of Michoacan, one of Mexico's most violent regions.

Miguel Angel Reyes Zavala, who aspired to be the candidate of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's Morena party, was shot dead in his vehicle outside the clinic where he worked, the state prosecutor's office said.

Two hitmen opened fire at point-blank range before fleeing in a car, according to testimonies collected by investigators.

Hours later, Armando Perez Luna, who hoped to represent the opposition National Action Party (PAN), was found dead in a car with gunshot wounds, the prosecutor's office said.

PAN condemned the "cowardly murders" of the politicians and said that it had "warned months ago" of the need to step up security in the region.

Since last June, more than 30 people have been murdered in election-related violence in Mexico, of whom 16 were aspiring candidates, according to research firm Laboratorio Electoral.

Mexico has recorded more than 420,000 murders since launching a controversial anti-drug military operation in 2006, most of them blamed on fighting between criminals, according to official figures.

The country will hold presidential, legislative and local elections on June 2.

