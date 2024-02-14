Two members disciplined for ‘inappropriate behaviour’ at £1,400-a-year Hurlingham Club

The impressive Georgian clubhouse of the Hurlingham Club on the banks of the River Thames near Fulham - Julian Finney/Getty Images

One of the Princess of Wales’s favourite tennis clubs has been rocked by two incidents of “inappropriate behaviour”.

Two members of the £1,400-a-year Hurlingham Club, in West London, have been disciplined after the apparently lewd incidents.

Prince George takes tennis lessons at the exclusive private members’ club, which overlooks the River Thames in Fulham and is a popular society venue.

The late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was patron of the club and often played polo on its extensive 42-acre grounds.

The first incident is said to have occurred in the club’s mixed-gender, all-age sauna, where the club says a member “made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature to a fellow member”.

Club bosses have issued a “formal reprimand” to the individual, whose identity has not been disclosed.

They circulated a memo to all members via email warning against similar behaviour and put up a cautionary notice in its palatial Georgian-style clubhouse.

Another member has been handed an outright ban from the club after a second, unrelated incident, which the Daily Mail reported involved unspecified “inappropriate behaviour”.

Hurlingham, long a favourite sporting and social haunt in the capital for society’s high rollers, has launched a crackdown on “unacceptable” behaviour in recent weeks.

It has established a “conduct committee” as part of a broader push against indecency.

Currently, the Princess of Wales is recovering at home after a 13-day stay in hospital for abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace

The Wales’s London home, Kensington Palace, is just 25 minutes’ drive from the club, which boasts a range of amenities including croquet and tennis lawns, a cricket pitch, a golf course and botanical gardens.

Hurlingham describes itself as “one of the world’s finest private member clubs” and a “green oasis of tradition and international renown”.

The club, founded in 1869, was popular with Edward VII and in the 1870s published the rules of polo, which remain in use to this day.

Its chief executive is Rear-Adml Niall Kilgour, a retired Royal Navy submarine commander, and members include Lord Fowler and Lord Archer of Weston-super-Mare.

The Hurlingham Club was approached for comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.