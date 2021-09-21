Two men, 19 and 20, arrested in connection to West Hartford robberies of elderly women

Two men were arrested Tuesday in connection to a robbery of a 78-year-old woman and an attempted robbery of a 65-year-old woman in late August.

Kevin Ortiz-Rivera, 19, of Hartford, was charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, second-degree assault of an elderly victim, theft of a payment card, second-degree criminal attempt at robbery and two counts of second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery.

Christian Santana-Silva, 20, of New London was charged with similar offenses, including second-degree robbery, second-degree assault of an elderly victim, second-degree criminal attempt at larceny, second-degree criminal attempt at robbery, second-degree criminal liability of the acts of another and two counts of second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery.

The series of robberies occurred on Aug. 24, the first occurred at Santander Bank, located at 1040 Boulevard.

“During this incident, a 78-year-old victim was pushed to the ground, causing injury, and her purse was stolen from her person,” police said. “The suspect vehicle was described as a tan sedan, occupied by two male suspects.”

Later, police responded at a local Best Buy, located at 1501 New Britain Avenue, on a report of a second robbery where the two men tried to take a 65-year-old woman’s purse as they drove by her. The woman was dragged by the vehicle and injured in the attempted robbery.

“The male suspect attempted to take the victim’s purse, however, he was not successful,” police said. “The suspect fled the scene in a tan sedan. Witnesses on scene were able to obtain the license plate of the vehicle, which was located by Connecticut State Police officers on Aug 26.”

Ortiz-Rivera and Santana-Silva admitted to the robberies, police added. They were arrested Tuesday and each held on $150,000 bond.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com.