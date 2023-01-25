Two men accused of committing sex assault in 2022 in Loretto, police say

Jan. 25—LORETTO — A Maryland man and a New Jersey man were jailed in Cambria County on Tuesday, accused of raping a woman last year during a party in Loretto, authorities said.

Loretto police arrested Marcel Mami, 20, of Frederick, Maryland, and Daunte White, 20, of Wharton, New Jersey.

According to a complaint affidavit, Mami and White attended a party at a residence in Loretto in February 2022.

Mami and White allegedly raped an intoxicated woman in the basement of a St. Mary Street residence.

Police charged Mami with rape, conspiracy to commit rape and unlawful restraint.

White was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, conspiracy to commit rape and unlawful restraint.

Mami and White were arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebenburg, after each failed to post 10% of $75,000 bond.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.