Two men accused of drugging and raping fellow Spring Breaker before she was found dead in Miami beach

Gino Spocchia
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;Police on patrol in Miami Beach&lt;/p&gt; (REUTERS)

Police on patrol in Miami Beach

(REUTERS)

Two men on Spring Break in Miami Beach were arrested on suspicison of druging and raping a young women who was afterwards found dead.

The men, Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24 — both from North Carolina — were also accused of stealing the young woman’s credit cards to spend money, according to the Miami Herald.

Miami Beach police said the woman, a 24-year-old from Pennsylvania, was found dead by officers on Thursday in her room at the Albion Hotel, partially unclothed.

On Monday, the medical examiners officer for Miami-Dade said an official cause of death was still to be found, following the incident.

If it is found that the drug provided to the woman was the cause of the death, the men could face further charges of manslaughter or murder.

Read more:

Surveillance footage from Thursday showed the suspects, Mr Collier and Mr Taylor, walking into the lobby of the Albion along with the woman, who was seen staggering.

They told police that they met the woman in a restaurant, provided her with the drug, described as a “green pill”, before walking to the hotel, and to her room.

They then “had sex with her multiple times and once she was unconscious or out” the suspects “remained inside the unit and didn’t call for assistance or help and began to take all her items,” police said.

One of the men, Mr Collier, told police that the woman seemed unconscious as they each had her sex with her — meaning she was unable to consent, particularly with “narcotics and alcohol” in her system.

“To think that someone would do this to her, she was young too,” said Hailey Davis, a friend of the victim, to Local News 10. “She had her whole life still to do things and she had dreams and goals and all these things she’ll never be able to do now because of them.”

The arrest of Mr Collier and Mr Taylor came a day after officials in Miami Beach announced a state of emergency for the area on Saturday, with crowds “wall to wall” in spite of warnings to avoid travelling to the area for Spring Break during Covid-19.

Miami Beach police made a number of arrests over the weekend, following what officials called “chaos” and “disorder”.

