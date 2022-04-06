Two men accused of fatal shooting outside Fresno bowling alley enter pleas on murder charges

The two men accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Devin Johnson outside a north Fresno bowling alley have pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Giovanni Gustavo Rodriguez, 20, and Rafael Ordaz Gonzalez, 18, appeared in Fresno County Superior Court on Wednesday to enter their pleas. They are charged with murder, assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, and gang enhancements.

If they are convicted, they face life in prison.

Police said Johnson was shot to death outside of the Bowlero at Blackstone and Sierra avenues on Feb. 11 just after 10:30 p.m. A fight between two groups of people inside the bowling alley preceded the shooting, police said.

Also arrested as part of the murder investigation was 44-year-old Gustavo Mendez, 28-year-old Isaac Havens and an unnamed 17-year-old juvenile male. They are charged with assault and participating in the crime for the benefit of their gang.

Police have said they believe the shooting was a “gang-motivated murder involving several other criminal gang members.”

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Amy Freeman. Rodriguez is being defended by Anjali Bansal and Gerald Schwab represents Gonzalez.

The two defendants remain in the Fresno County Jail with bail set at $1.5 million each. Their next court appearance is May 10 for a pre-preliminary hearing.