Two men accused of robbing Waseca gas station

Nov. 15—WASECA — Two men face felony charges after being accused of robbing a gas station Saturday in Waseca.

Kiwand Keuonte Brown, 25, and Jaylan Whitley, 22, both of Chicago, were each charged with three felonies for first-degree aggravated robbery Monday in Waseca County District Court.

A criminal complaint states store employees at By-The-Way gas station in Waseca told police that two men wearing face masks came into the store on Saturday, pointed what appeared to be guns at them and ordered them to get on the ground. The men then went through the employees' pockets, stealing a purse and phone, before nabbing everything from the cash register, according to the complaint.

In total the men took about $346 in cash, the employees said. They reported the men left in a white sedan and drove east on Old Highway 14.

Police reportedly tracked down the vehicle in Steele County. Brown and Whitley were wearing the same clothes worn by the suspects in surveillance footage from the store, according to the complaint.

During a search of the vehicle, police reported finding a BB gun and cellphone. They later located the purse along Highway 14 between Waseca and Owatonna.

Brown and Whitley are to have their first appearances in court on Nov. 27.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola