Two men accused of setting fires on Sacramento State University campus

(FOX40.COM) — Two men are accused of arson at California State University Sacramento and police are asking for help to find the culprits.

Around 9:44 p.m. on Sunday, two men lit an article of clothing on fire underneath a metal bench between the Hornet Bookstore and the University Union, according to Sacramento State police. Four minutes later, officials said the same men lit an unknown object on fire inside of a trash can next to the bus stop on State University Drive outside of the Hornet Bookstore and fled on foot toward the American River levee/Alumni Grove area.

Police described the first suspect as being in his early to mid-20s, heavy set, dark short hair, a thin mustache, and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with gray sleeves, khaki pants, red or orange Nike brand shoes with black tiger-like stripes. He also carried a black telescope with a tripod.

The second suspect was described by police to be in his early to mid-20s, heavy set, dark short hair, and wearing a gray Ecko Unltd. hooded sweatshirt with white lettering, light-colored camouflage shorts, black ankle socks, and red shoes.



Officials said the police department and CalFire are actively investigating the incidents. Anyone with information about the case can call the Sacramento State Police Department at (916) 278-6000.

