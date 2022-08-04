Two men accused of shooting woman in the face during robbery while kids were home arrested

Two men accused of shooting a woman in the face during a robbery while her kids were at home have been arrested.

According to court documents, on July 25, three men entered the woman's home on Delhi Avenue in Sedamsville.

The men pointed a gun at the woman and her children during the robbery, court documents state.

According to police, during the robbery, the woman was shot in the upper lip area. She was transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

Andre Green, 28, of West Price Hill, and Johann Hart, 18, of East Price Hill have been arrested in the armed robbery.

Green faces three aggravated robbery charges, one count of felonious assault, and one count of aggravated burglary. He is being held under a $750,000 bond.

Hart faces one count of aggravated burglary and one count of felonious assault. He is being held on a $300,000 bond.

The third person involved in the robbery has not yet been arrested.

Enquirer Media Partner Fox 19 contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Men accused of shooting woman in the face during robbery arrested